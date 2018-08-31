Bondz N'Gala: Crawley Town sign former Plymouth, Yeovil and Barnet defender
-
- From the section Crawley
Crawley have signed centre-back Bondz N'Gala on a short-term contract.
N'Gala, 28, has joined Crawley - who lost manager Harry Kewell to League Two rivals Notts County on Friday morning - on an initial one-month deal.
He spent last season with Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League, but has made 171 EFL appearances for clubs including Plymouth, Yeovil, Stevenage, Portsmouth and Barnet.
Town caretaker boss Filipe Morais said: "He offers us a big physical presence."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.