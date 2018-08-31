Bondz N'Gala: Crawley Town sign former Plymouth, Yeovil and Barnet defender

From the section

Bondz N'Gala was part of the Barnet side that won the National League title in 2014-15

Crawley have signed centre-back Bondz N'Gala on a short-term contract.

N'Gala, 28, has joined Crawley - who lost manager Harry Kewell to League Two rivals Notts County on Friday morning - on an initial one-month deal.

He spent last season with Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League, but has made 171 EFL appearances for clubs including Plymouth, Yeovil, Stevenage, Portsmouth and Barnet.

Town caretaker boss Filipe Morais said: "He offers us a big physical presence."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.