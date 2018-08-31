Ryan Edwards: St Mirren take Hearts midfielder on loan for season

Ryan Edwards will need to wait to make his St Mirren debut as he cannot feature against parent club Hearts

St Mirren have signed Australian midfielder Ryan Edwards on loan from Hearts until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old joined Hearts from Partick Thistle in June but has not yet featured in a competitive first-team match this season.

Alan Stubbs' St Mirren visit Hearts on Saturday but Edwards will not feature against his parent club.

After spells at Reading and Perth Glory, Edwards made more than 100 Jags appearances, scoring eight times.

He helped them finish sixth in the Premiership in 2017 but they were relegated the following year.

