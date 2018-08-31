Hull City: Tigers sign Derby striker Chris Martin and Villa defender Tommy Elphick on loan

Tommy Elphick headed Aston Villa's equaliser as Steve Bruce's side won 3-1 at Hull on 6 August

Hull have signed striker Chris Martin and defender Tommy Elphick on season-long loans from Championship rivals Derby and Aston Villa respectively.

Scotland international Martin, 29, has scored 64 goals in 186 games for Derby but is ineligible to play for Hull against his parent club this weekend.

He said: "I'm fit, fresh and ready to play as many games as possible."

Elphick, 30, has played just 35 times for Villa since joining for £3m from Bournemouth in June 2016.

He scored against Hull in Villa's 3-1 win at the KCOM Stadium on the season's opening weekend, one of three defeats the Tigers have suffered in their first five league games.

The moves will mark a reunion of sorts for Elphick and ex-Norwich striker Martin - they both spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading from their respective clubs.

