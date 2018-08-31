Richie Towell: Rotherham United re-sign Brighton midfielder
-
- From the section Rotherham
Championship side Rotherham United have re-signed Brighton midfielder Richie Towell on a season-long loan deal.
Towell spent last season on loan with the Millers, making 46 appearances as they earned promotion through the League One play-offs.
The 27-year-old has played in one league game for Brighton since signing from Dundalk in January 2016.
"He had a very successful time with Rotherham last season," Brighton boss Chris Hughton said.
"This loan move is another good opportunity for Richie to go out and play regularly in a highly-competitive Championship division."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.