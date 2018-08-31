Shaun Maloney: Former Celtic & Scotland player joins Belgium coaching staff

Shaun Maloney won 47 Scotland caps between 2005 and 2016

Former Scotland winger Shaun Maloney will be part of Belgium's coaching staff for the World Cup semi-finalists' visit to Hampden next week.

Maloney, 35, played under Belgium coach Roberto Martinez at Wigan, winning the FA Cup in 2013.

He also represented Celtic, Aston Villa and Hull City, amassing 47 caps, and is now a youth coach at Celtic Park.

"Shaun knows the way we work and has an exciting coaching career in front of him," said Martinez.

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry remains on the Belgian staff, having helped Martinez guide the national team to the World Cup semi-finals this summer.

Alex McLeish's Scotland host Belgium on 7 September before welcoming Albania to Glasgow three days later in their first Nations League match.