Eunan O'Kane: Luton Town sign Leeds United midfielder on loan

Eunan O'Kane has won seven caps for the Republic of Ireland

Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane has joined Luton Town on loan.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international moves to the League One club until 10 January.

O'Kane, who was a youth player at Everton before breaking through at Torquay United, joined Leeds for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2016 after four seasons at AFC Bournemouth.

He made 32 appearances for Leeds last season, but has not played since Marcelo Bielsa took over as manager.

"Eunan's a wonderful player, a very good Championship level player," Luton boss Nathan Jones told the club website.

"We had a number of options and Eunan was by far the best available, we felt, for how we play and what we do.

"Once we spoke to him and persuaded him that this was the right club for him, we were delighted to have him."

