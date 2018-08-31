Vurnon Anita: Leeds United midfielder joins Dutch club Willem II on a season-long loan

From the section

Vurnon Anita last started a game for Leeds in April 2018

Leeds United have allowed midfielder Vurnon Anita to join Dutch top-flight side Willem II on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old joined Leeds on free transfer from Newcastle in July 2017 and made 22 appearances for the Championship club last season.

Anita had previously progressed through the famous Ajax academy, before moving to England in 2012.

However, he has not featured in a matchday squad for Leeds - who are unbeaten in the league - in 2018-19.

