'Don't bother bidding for Alfredo Morelos' - Rangers boss Steven Gerrard warns suitors

Steven Gerrard is unbeaten in 12 matches as Rangers manager

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is preparing for a "late night" on Scotland's transfer deadline day.

The window shuts at midnight on Friday, and Gerrard is hopeful of signing Osijek's Albanian winger Eros Grezda, who has been having a medical.

Gerrard made his 13th summer signing earlier on Friday, adding Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall on loan.

And the Ibrox boss told any potential suitors for Alfredo Morelos "not to bother" bidding for the striker.

Gerrard described a £3.75m Bordeaux bid for the Colombian, 22, as "disrespectful" and is confident of securing the player on a new contract.

Morelos, who has scored six goals in 12 games this term, received his second red card of the campaign on Thursday as nine-man Rangers booked their place in the Europa League group stage with a draw away to FC Ufa.

But Gerrard insists he has no fears over playing the striker in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

"I fully trust Alfredo if he is to play on Sunday; no issues there," the undefeated former Liverpool captain said.

"We know Celtic will come out the blocks quick to try and get the crowd going. We have to be ready from the first whistle.

"This is a big game for me, of course. I can't compare it to playing but I wish I was on Sunday. These are the games you want to be part of."