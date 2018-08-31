Olufela Olomola: Yeovil Town sign Scunthorpe United striker on loan
League Two side Yeovil Town have signed Scunthorpe United striker Olufela Olomola on loan until January.
Olomola spent five months of 2017-18 on loan at Huish Park from Southampton, scoring seven goals in 21 league games.
The 20-year-old joined Scunthorpe in May on a free transfer, making his debut in a 2-1 League One win at Coventry on 4 August.
"Fela's contribution during his loan spell last season was phenomenal," Yeovil manager Darren Way said.
