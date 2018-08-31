Daniel Barlaser: Newcastle midfielder joins Accrington Stanley on loan

Daniel Barlaser's most recent first-team appearance for Newcastle came against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup in August 2017

League One side Accrington Stanley have signed Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser on loan until 1 January 2019.

The 21-year-old came through the Premier League club's academy and has made three first-team appearances.

Barlaser had a spell on loan at Crewe Alexandra in the second half of last season, featuring four times for the League Two club from the bench.

He could make his debut for Stanley in their match at home to Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

