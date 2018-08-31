Tammy Abraham: Aston Villa sign Chelsea forward on loan

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has joined Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old scored five times in 31 Premier League games for Swansea City last season, with his impressive early form earning him two England caps.

He spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan in the Championship with Bristol City, scoring 26 goals in his debut season.

More to follow.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.