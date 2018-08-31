Manchester City: Timeline of a transformation since 2008 Sheikh Mansour takeover

Two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, two League Cups and over £1.4bn spent on players. It has been an eventful 10 years at Manchester City since the takeover of the club by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

In September 2008, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan acquired a club that had finished ninth in the Premier League the season before and was without a trophy in 32 seasons.

BBC Sport charts how the club went from this to the decorated, big-spending, record-breaking champions of England in a decade...

2008-09: Takeover agreed, Robinho joins for &pound;32.5m; 2009-10: Carlos Tevez joins after leaving Man Utd, Roberto Mancini appointed boss after Mark Hughes sacked; 2010-11: City spend over &pound;120m on players, including David Silva, Yaya Toure and Mario Balotelli, Toure scores winner in FA Cup final victory; 2011-12: Sergio Aguero joins for &pound;38m, City win 6-1 at Man Utd, Aguero scores 94th-minute winner as City win Premier League on last day; 2012-13: Man Utd reclaim title, City lose in FA Cup final to Wigan, Mancini sacked; 2013-14: Manuel Pellegrini appointed boss, City win League Cup and Premier League title; 2014-15: City knocked out of Champions League at last 16; 2015-16: City break their transfer record to sign Kevin de Bruyne for &pound;55m, they win League Cup but are knocked out of Champions League in semi-finals; 2016-17: Pep Guardiola named new boss, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane &amp; John Stones join club; 2017-18: City spend close to &pound;200m, they win League Cup and title with record points.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport