Gavin Whyte: Midfielder called into Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad

Whyte has been in impresive form since his summer move to Oxford

Oxford United midfielder Gavin Whyte has been called into Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Israel.

The 22-year-old was named in Ian Baraclough's U21 panel on Thursday but has been promoted to the senior side.

He has scored three goals in five appearances for Oxford this season.

Northern Ireland host the Bosnians on 8 September before travelling to Israel three days later.

Whyte received his first senior international call-up earlier this year for the summer friendlies against Costa Rica and Panama, although he did not feature in either game.

The winger won both the Ulster and NIFWA Player of the Year awards at the end of last season and has impressed since joining the League One side.

Whyte, who netted 23 times for the Premiership champions last season, was on the scoresheet as Oxford defeated Newport County to set up a meeting with Manchester City in the third round of the carabao Cup.

His inclusion now means that Michael O'Neills squad contains 26 players.

Wigan striker Will Grigg was recalled to the panel having enjoyed a fine start to the season with Wigan.

Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Carson (Motherwell), Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United).

Defenders: Cathcart (Watford), J. Evans (Leicester City), Hughes (Hearts), McAuley (unattached), C. McLaughlin (Millwall), McNair (Middlesbrough), Smith (Hearts), Lewis (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Davis (Southampton), McGinn (Aberdeen), Dallas (Leeds), C. Evans (Blackburn), Ferguson (Millwall), Saville (Millwall), Jones (Kilmarnock), Norwood (Sheffield United), Whyte (Oxford United).

Forwards: Lafferty (Rangers), Boyce (Burton Albion), Magennis (Bolton Wanderers), Grigg (Wigan Athletic), Washington (Queen's Park Rangers), Ward (Nottingham Forest).