Eros Grezda: Rangers sign winger from Osijek on four-year deal

Eros Grezda has scored once in six international appearances for Albania

Rangers have signed Albania winger Eros Grezda from Osijek on a four-year deal, subject to visa and clearance.

Earlier, the Ibrox side recruited Joe Worrall on loan from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

Steven Gerrard said he was preparing for a "late night" on Scotland's transfer deadline day, with the window closing at midnight on Friday.

But manager Gerrard told any potential suitors for Alfredo Morelos "not to bother" bidding for the striker.

Gerrard described a £3.75m Bordeaux bid for the Colombian, 22, as "disrespectful" and is confident of securing the player on a new contract.

Morelos, who has scored six goals in 12 games this term, was sent off as nine-man Rangers booked their place in the Europa League group stage with an aggregate win over Ufa on Thursday.

But Gerrard insists he has no fears over playing Morelos in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

"I fully trust Alfredo if he is to play on Sunday; no issues there," the undefeated former Liverpool captain said.

"We know Celtic will come out the blocks quick to try and get the crowd going. We have to be ready from the first whistle.

"This is a big game for me, of course. I can't compare it to playing but I wish I was on Sunday. These are the games you want to be part of."

Grezda is Gerrard's 14th summer signing with the winger's old club Osijek knocked out by Rangers in this season's Europa League qualifiers.

"He is a very dangerous player and while you never want to see anyone injured, we are thankful he wasn't available to play against us," Gerrard told the Rangers website.

"He is an excellent player and the fans will love him because he can contribute in the final third."

