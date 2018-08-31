Dunfermline sign Robbie Muirhead, Malaury Martin & Aidan Keena

Robbie Muirhead is back in Scottish football after joining Dunfermline

Dunfermline Athletic have signed Robbie Muirhead for an undisclosed fee and Hearts pair Malaury Martin and Aidan Keena on loan.

Muirhead, 22, joins from MK Dons while Keena, 19, also boosts manager Allan Johnston's forward options.

Both Keena and midfielder Martin, 30, have agreed season-long loans though Hearts have the option to recall the latter in January.

The Pars host Inverness CT in the Scottish Championship on Saturday.

Muirhead has scored 15 goals across spells at Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Hearts and MK Dons while all eight of Keena's senior goals came while on loan to Queen's Park last season.

Martin played in his native France, England, Switzerland and Norway before joining Hearts in January 2017, his only two goals for the club coming later that year.

