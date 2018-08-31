Irish Premiership: Glens coach Smyth warns of Glenavon attacking threat

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Glentoran up to fourth spot after 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts

Glentoran assistant manager Gary Smyth has warned of the attacking threat posed by Glenavon ahead of their Irish Premiership clash on Saturday.

The fourth-placed Glens travel to Mourneview Park to take on the Lurgan Blues, who are second after three wins from their opening four league games.

Gary Hamilton's men suffered a shock League Cup exit to Dergview this week but Smyth praised their league form.

"The 4-0 win over Ballymena made people sit up and take notice," he said.

"They lost two of their more exciting players in Joel Cooper and Bobby Burns in the summer, but they have coped with their loss very well.

"Josh Daniels is a real quality player, he was involved in three of the goals against Ballymena, and he is one we will have to keep a close eye on.

"But they also have (Andy) Mitchell) and (Stephen) Murray up front who are big men with plenty of running in them.

"It's going to be very difficult and we will have to at our very best to get a win."

Victory last Saturday over Dungannon Swifts meant the Glens have won seven points from their first four league games.

They have only lost once in their last nine visits to Mourneview and Smyth is hoping that good record continues against a club that he spent five years playing for.

He has been impressed by the Oval outfit's start to the campaign, but believes the loss of midfielder Conor Pepper through suspension will be difficult to cope with.

Media playback is not supported on this device Glenavon surge past 10-man Ballymena

Into the squad will come new signing John Herron and Smyth is excited at the impact the former Celtic midfielder will make.

"John has looked good in training, he made it to the first team at Celtic and he will enjoy his time with us," Smyth added.

"He hasn't played a lot of football so I'm not sure if he will start, but he will definitely be involved at some stage.

"Conor has been outstanding since joining the club, driving us on from midfield, and he will be a big loss for us against Glenavon.

"I know Mourneview well from my time as a player there and wasn't aware of just how good the Glens' record was there, but hopefully we can keep it going."

Leaders Linfield are one point ahead of Glenavon at the top of the table.

David Healy's side are at home on Saturday to Ards, who secured their first league points of the season last weekend when they beat Newry City 4-0.

Six-placed Institute will be looking to extend their impressive return to the top flight when they host Dungannon Swifts, who are sitting second from bottom with just one point.

Cliftonville, who drew 1-1 at home to leaders Linfield last weekend, travel to newly-promoted Newry City, who will be looking to bounce back from the Ards loss.

Warrenpoint Town are the only Irish Premiership side not to win a point so far and they will be hoping to put the right when they welcome Ballymena United.

Champions Crusaders are at home to Coleraine on Monday evening.