Scott McKenna: Aberdeen turn down Aston Villa bid for defender

Scott McKenna scored twice in 34 appearances for Aberdeen last season

Aberdeen have rejected a significant offer for defender Scott McKenna from Aston Villa.

The English Championship side wanted to take the 21-year-old on loan until January before paying a fee in excess of the £3.5m offered by Celtic this month.

Aberdeen turned down the deal due to the lack of time to find a replacement for the Scotland international.

The English transfer window closed on 9 August but loan moves are permitted.

McKenna, who has four caps, is currently recovering from a hamstring injury sustained on the opening weekend of the Premiership.

Aberdeen rejected three bids from Hull City in January for the centre-half, who signed a contract extension on improved terms in March this year, running to 2023.

Swansea City made an enquiry for McKenna earlier in the summer, with Dons manager Derek McInnes saying the defender was "too good" for the Championship.

At that time, McInnes added: "I'm not saying he's not for sale, but any offer will need to be way over the top."

On Wednesday, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reiterated that his interest in McKenna had ended, saying: "That is closed, no more to add."