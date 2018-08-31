Josh Onomah: Sheffield Wednesday sign Tottenham midfielder on loan

From the section

Josh Onomah scored four goals in 33 Championship games last season

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have signed Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah on a season-long loan deal.

England under-21 international Onomah spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, making 33 league appearances.

The 21-year-old has featured in 32 games for Tottenham, but has yet to make a Premier League start.

His last appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side came as an 88th-minute substitute against Watford in April 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.