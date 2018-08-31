Josh Onomah: Sheffield Wednesday sign Tottenham midfielder on loan
Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have signed Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah on a season-long loan deal.
England under-21 international Onomah spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, making 33 league appearances.
The 21-year-old has featured in 32 games for Tottenham, but has yet to make a Premier League start.
His last appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side came as an 88th-minute substitute against Watford in April 2017.
