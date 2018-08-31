Matt Worthington: Forest Green Rovers sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

From the section

Matt Worthington made 19 appearances for Yeovil in all competitions last season

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed Bournemouth midfielder Matt Worthington on loan until January.

Worthington has made one appearance for the Cherries, featuring as a substitute in a Premier League draw with Leicester in May 2017.

The 20-year-old spent five months on loan at Yeovil last season, featuring in 15 League Two games.

"He is a strong, box-to-box midfield player," manager Mark Cooper told the club website.

