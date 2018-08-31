Taylor Moore: Southend United sign Bristol City defender on loan

From the section

Taylor Moore made 39 appearances for Cheltenham in all competitions last season

League One side Southend United have signed Bristol City defender Taylor Moore on a season-long loan deal.

Moore has not featured for the Championship club since October 2016, but has agreed a one-year contract extension at Ashton Gate.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Cheltenham, playing in 36 League Two games.

Meanwhile, defender Anton Ferdinand, 33, has left Southend after terminating his contract by mutual consent.

