Callum Guy: Blackpool sign Derby County midfielder

Callum Guy started in 15 of his 17 League One games for Bradford last season

Blackpool have signed Derby midfielder Callum Guy on loan until January, when he will complete a permanent move.

Guy, who made four appearances for the Rams, will sign an 18-month contract at Bloomfield Road, with a club option to extend the deal by a further year.

The 21-year-old ended last season on loan at Bradford City, featuring in 17 League One games.

He could make his Seasiders debut when they travel to Walsall in League One on Saturday.

