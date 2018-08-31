Vincent Enyeama: Lille release goalkeeper by mutual consent

In 2014 former Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama was the first goalkeeper to be named French Ligue 1 African Player of the Season

Former Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama has left French club Lille after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper joined Lille from Isreali side Hapoel Tel Aviv in June 2011 and made 164 appearances.

The 36-year old last played for Lille in April 2017 after he was told to look for a new club by previous boss Marcelo Bielsa at the start of last season.

"After seven years, the adventure ends now and I can only thank the club and supporters for the amazing love," Enyeama, who played with the reserves last season, told BBC Sport.

Enyeama, who played 101 times for the Super Eagles, helped the club to the 2016 French League cup final where they were edged by giants Paris St-Germain.

With 17 clean sheets from 35 league games in the 2013/14 season, he emerged as the first goalkeeper to be named French Ligue 1 African Player of the Season.

Lille paid a glowing tribute to the player on its website and wrote that: "Beyond his performances, Lille and the supporters will remember Vincent's smile and enthusiasm. The club now wishes him the best in his future projects."

He has now been widely linked with a move to French Ligue 2 side AJ Auxerre by the local media in France.

Enyeama made his debut against Kenya in May 2002 in Lagos and during his international career he helped Nigeria win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where he emerged as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

He played in five Nations Cup tournaments - in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013 - and was part of the Nigeria squad at the 2002, 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.

The former Maccabi Tel Aviv stopper, who won two African Champions League titles with Enyimba, retired from international football in October 2015.