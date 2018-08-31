Mitch Candlin: Blackburn Rovers loan Walsall striker with an option to buy
Championship side Blackburn Rovers have signed teenage Walsall striker Mitch Candlin on loan until January, with a view to a permanent move.
The 18-year-old has made nine appearances for the Saddlers but is yet to score his first professional goal.
Candlin said: "I can't wait to get playing and do as well as I can at a great club with a massive history.
"The facilities here are outstanding and they will hopefully bring out the best in me."
