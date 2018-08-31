Jordi Alba: Spain boss Luis Enrique leaves defender out of squad for England game

Jordi Alba has won 66 caps for Spain, winning Euro 2012 with his country

Barcelona's Jordi Alba and Atletico Madrid's Koke have been left out of Spain boss Luis Enrique's first squad - for Uefa Nations League games against England and Croatia.

Andres Iniesta, David Silva and Gerard Pique have all retired from Spain duty after this summer's World Cup last-16 exit under Fernando Hierro.

Four Chelsea players are in the squad - Marcos Alonso, Alvaro Morata, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Three uncapped players are selected.

England face Spain at Wembley in Group A4 of the new tournament on Saturday, 8 September.

Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez, Valencia full-back Jose Gaya and Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos are all in contention for international debuts.

"Our style will remain the same, looking to dictate games, but we need to put our own little touches to it," former Barcelona boss Enrique said.

"We aren't going to compare ourselves to past Spain squads who won stuff, but rather the teams we are going to face, and in that sense I don't think we're inferior to anyone.

"I'll be playing a 4-3-3, which is the style I like, but we aren't closing the door to anyone."

Goalkepeers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Betis)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Raul Albiol (Napoli)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Atletico), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Isco (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Diego Costa (Atletico), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Suso (AC Milan)