Chiedozie Ogbene: Exeter City sign Brentford winger on loan until January

All three of Chiedozie Ogbene's appearances for Brentford have been as a substitute

League Two club Exeter City have signed Chiedozie Ogbene on loan from Brentford until January.

Ogbene , 21, has made three appearances for the Bees since joining them from Irish side Limerick in January 2018.

The winger, who featured in the EFL Cup for Brentford earlier this month, could make his Grecians debut against Lincoln City on Saturday.

Exeter have made a promising start to the new League Two season, taking 10 points from five games so far.

