Caolan Lavery: Bury sign Sheffield United striker on loan

Caolan Lavery has played 30 league games for Sheffield United, starting in seven of those appearancea

League Two side Bury have signed Sheffield United striker Caolan Lavery on a season-long loan deal.

Lavery has scored five goals in 36 games for the Blades since signing from Portsmouth in August 2016.

The 22-year-old joined Rotherham on loan in January, making 14 League One appearances but starting in only one game.

"He's not played many games but his goalscoring ratio is very good," Bury boss Ryan Lowe said.

