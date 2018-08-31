Ben Pringle: Grimsby Town sign Preston North End midfielder on loan

Ben Pringle has made 253 senior career appearances

League Two side Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Ben Pringle on a season-long loan from Preston.

The ex-Rotherham man, 29, spent the second half of last season on loan at Oldham but could not prevent them being relegated to the fourth tier.

Pringle has only made 14 appearances for the Lilywhites since joining the Championship side from Fulham in 2016.

He has also played for Derby, Torquay and Ipswich, and could make his Grimsby debut against Yeovil on Saturday.

