Christian Doidge: Bolton Wanderers sign Forest Green Rovers striker

Christian Doidge scored 56 goals in 99 games in all competitions for Forest Green

Bolton Wanderers have signed Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge on loan until January, when his move will be made permanent.

Doidge will move for an undisclosed fee, but it is understood to be a seven-figure sum.

The 26-year-old scored 49 goals in 87 league games for Forest Green after signing from Dagenham and Redbridge.

Details of the length of Doidge's contract at the University of Bolton Stadium have not been disclosed.

"He's a player who came into league football quite late and has met every challenge put in front of him," Bolton manager Phil Parkinson told the club website.

"He's someone who fits our profile of what we want in a player and he has the hunger and desire to be the best he can."