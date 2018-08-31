Connor Johnson and Connor Ronan: Wolves duo join Walsall on loan

From the section

Connor Ronan (left) played in League One with Portsmouth last season

Walsall have signed Wolves duo Connor Johnson and Connor Ronan on loan.

Midfielder Ronan will stay with the Saddlers until January while defender Johnson joins on a season-long loan.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Ronan, 20, has made 13 Wolves appearances and played 16 times on loan at Walsall's League One rivals Portsmouth in 2017-18.

Johnson, also 20, joined Wolves in 2016 and played 10 games on loan at National League North side Telford last season.

