Joe Mason: Portsmouth sign Wolves forward on loan

Joe Mason scored three goals in 14 MLS games last season

League One side Portsmouth have signed forward Joe Mason on loan from Premier League club Wolves until 2 January.

Mason scored six goals in 35 league games for Wolves after signing from Bolton in January 2016.

The 27-year-old had loan spells with Burton Albion and US Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids last term.

"We worked together at Wolves and he's a player who's spent much of his career in the Championship," Pompey manager Kenny Jackett told the club website.

