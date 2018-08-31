Joe Mason: Portsmouth sign Wolves forward on loan
-
- From the section Portsmouth
League One side Portsmouth have signed forward Joe Mason on loan from Premier League club Wolves until 2 January.
Mason scored six goals in 35 league games for Wolves after signing from Bolton in January 2016.
The 27-year-old had loan spells with Burton Albion and US Major League Soccer club Colorado Rapids last term.
"We worked together at Wolves and he's a player who's spent much of his career in the Championship," Pompey manager Kenny Jackett told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.