Joe Piggott: Wigan Athletic striker joins League Two side Morecambe on loan until January

Morecambe have signed Wigan Athletic striker Joe Piggott on loan until January.

The 20-year-old joined the Latics' under-21 squad in the summer and has yet to make a first-team appearance.

"Joe's highly regarded at Wigan and has been scoring plenty of goals. He's a good size and has got very good potential," said Morecambe boss Jim Bentley.

Piggott also played youth football for Everton, Rochdale and Dundee United.

