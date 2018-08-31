Falkirk: Morton 'saddened' by Ray McKinnon's departure for Championship foes

Ray McKinnon is joining bottom of the table Falkirk after leaving Morton

Rae McKinnon has "left Morton prematurely" and abandoned "something great" to join Championship rivals Falkirk, say the Cappielow club.

In a "sad" statement "tinged with a little resentment", Morton chairman Crawford Rae expressed his disappointment at McKinnon's exit after just three months at the helm.

He leaves Morton in second place.

The former Dundee United boss, 48, replaces Paul Hartley at bottom side Falkirk, signing a deal until 2020.

Assistant manager Darren Taylor follows McKinnon from Morton to The Falkirk Stadium.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old striker Jai Quitongo, who was with the Ton last season, has joined fellow second-tier side and Saturday's league opponents Partick Thistle.

While Falkirk have added Rangers youth striker Zak Rudden on loan until January.

Head of youth development Derek Anderson and Under-20s boss John Sutton will take charge of Morton.

Rae believed his relationship with McKinnon to be "fantastic" and had been "blown away by the camaraderie and dedication of the players" towards him.

"I left the training ground today on an absolute high and on my way back to my car I received a phone call from Falkirk to ask permission to speak with our manager," the statement continued.

"I was told that the friendship and regard that Falkirk had for our club was important which was why they chose to ask permission to speak to Ray.

"It is ironic that six hours later, Falkirk announce Ray McKinnon as their new manager and to me it is clear that there could have been previous discussions with our manager ahead of their phone call to me.

"We will be speaking with the appropriate counsel on our options moving forward, and we will keep our support up to speed as we look to fill our vacant managerial position."

Speaking to the Bairns official media channel, McKinnon described his new job as "a very attractive position for any manager".

"It is quite clear that this is a club with a passionate support and excellent facilities," he said.

"In recent times those fans have not had the success they deserve. It is now my job to bring that success and I am determined to do so."