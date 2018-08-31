Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester goalkeeper signs new long-term deal

Kasper Schmeichel has made 298 appearances for Leicester

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new long-term deal to keep him at the the club until 2023.

The Denmark international has made more than 250 appearances for the Foxes since joining from Leeds United in 2011, having started his career at Manchester City.

Schmeichel, 31, was a key member of Leicester's Premier League title-winning team in 2015-16.

"I want to bring more success to this club," said Schmeichel.

The deal replaces the five-year deal the Dane signed in 2016.

Schmeichel, who was reportedly a target for Chelsea in the summer, helped Denmark to the last 16 at the World Cup in Russia and saved three penalties as they were knocked out by Croatia.

During Leicester's debut Champions League campaign in 2016-17, he helped the club achieve four clean sheets in their first four games.

He then made crucial penalty saves in each leg of their last-16 tie with Sevilla as they reached the quarter-finals.

Analysis

BBC Radio Leicester's Ian Stringer

Since joining in 2011 Kasper Schmeichel has been nothing short of a colossus for Leicester and securing him on an extended contract is yet another statement of intent after new deals at the King Power Stadium for Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi in recent weeks.

As the club's vice-captain he's always led by example. Champions League stops against Copenhagen to qualify top of their group in 2017 before penalty saves in the knockout stages against Sevilla home and away were extraordinary efforts in a fairytale 18 months in the East Midlands.

The Dane is about to pass 300 appearances for Leicester and in a city where legendary goalkeepers are spoken about on a daily basis, Schmeichel's name will be uttered alongside the likes of Banks and Shilton in years to come.