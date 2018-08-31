Moussa Dembele: Celtic accept Lyon offer for striker

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Dembele's Celtic highlights

Celtic have accepted an offer from Lyon for Moussa Dembele - with the striker expected to complete a move before the transfer window shuts at midnight.

The 22-year-old is two years into a four-year contract with the Scottish champions.

He has scored 51 goals during his time in Glasgow.

"Every decision we make at Celtic will always be in the best interests of the club and our supporters," said manager Brendan Rodgers via a statement.

"It is vital to make clear that we have never promised any player that he can leave the club at a particular time. It has never happened. In fact, we have said all along that we did not wish to sell Moussa, given the circumstances within the transfer window and that is why we rejected a significant offer yesterday.

"However, this particular decision to accept this offer has been taken in order to serve the best interests of the first-team squad, my coaching team and the culture and environment we have created in these last two seasons.

"The board and myself are united and they have been very supportive to me on this issue."

France Under-21 international Dembele sat out Thursday's Europa League win over Suduva after news of Lyon's approach was made public.

Later he posted two tweets from his verified account, containing messages which read: "A man, without his word, is nothing. A real man keeps his word", and "A lie has many variations, the truth has none".

On Friday, he made a brief appearance on the club's Lennoxtown training pitch before retreating indoors.

Are Celtic weaker? Or is it good business? - analysis

Sportscene pundit and former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart

Rodgers said the deal wasn't likely to happen because it didn't give him time to recruit a replacement. What's changed? This transfer window has descended into farce for Celtic. The squad is dramatically weaker now and a lot of it is self inflicted.

BBC Scotland pundit and former Hibs striker Tam McManus

£18m for Dembele is terrific business for Celtic. It's unreal, given they picked him up for £500,000. He was clearly unsettled and wanted to go. The club got the absolute most they could have in my opinion. They had to punt him now.