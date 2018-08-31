Ross Callachan: Midfielder joins St Johnstone from Hearts

Callachan arrives at McDiarmid Park with Saints midfielder Murray Davidson sidelined by ankle surgery

St Johnstone have signed midfielder Ross Callachan from Premiership rivals Hearts on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old moved to Tynecastle from Raith Rovers last August, scoring four goals in 25 appearances.

"He's got great physical presence and that was something we always wanted to add in midfield," manager Tommy Wright told the Saints' website.

"He's got an engine, is good on the ball and he's a player who can nick you a goal or two."

Callachan is Wright's sixth summer signing, with the manager saying: "The competition in the squad now is fierce and we're looking really strong."

On Thursday, the Perth club loaned striker Callum Hendry, 20, to Brechin City for the season.

