Oldham Athletic v Newport County

League Two
Oldham15:00Newport
Venue: Boundary Park

Second-placed Newport County go to fellow early League Two promotion challengers Oldham without concussion victim Antoine Smeneyo.

Robbie Willmott is out with a hamstring problem while Mark Harris is with Wales Under 21s and Andrew Crofts is a doubt because of an ankle injury.

Latics' Gevaro Nepomuceno and Daniel Iversen are on international duty.

The hosts are also without injured Giles Coke, Ishmael Miller, Jordan Lyden and Cameron Dummigan.

Saturday 8th September 2018

  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00NewportNewport County
  • BuryBury15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • CreweCrewe AlexandraPMansfieldMansfield TownP
    Match postponed - Insufficient Players
  • ExeterExeter City15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • StevenageStevenage15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00ColchesterColchester United

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City65101441016
2Newport641187113
3MK Dons633063312
4Colchester6321134911
5Yeovil632193611
6Oldham632195411
7Forest Green6240105510
8Mansfield624084410
9Exeter631286210
10Carlisle631277010
11Tranmere62317619
12Swindon62311112-19
13Stevenage62226608
14Crewe62139817
15Bury621389-17
16Crawley6213810-27
17Cambridge6213610-47
18Northampton613278-16
19Port Vale620467-16
20Grimsby612358-35
21Cheltenham611437-44
22Morecambe6105314-113
23Macclesfield6024513-82
24Notts County6015616-101
