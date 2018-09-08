Chesterfield v Dover Athletic
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Harrogate
|9
|5
|4
|0
|19
|8
|11
|19
|2
|Leyton Orient
|9
|5
|4
|0
|15
|6
|9
|19
|3
|Wrexham
|9
|5
|3
|1
|13
|4
|9
|18
|4
|Halifax
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|6
|7
|17
|5
|Fylde
|9
|4
|4
|1
|13
|6
|7
|16
|6
|Hartlepool
|9
|4
|4
|1
|11
|8
|3
|16
|7
|Sutton United
|9
|4
|4
|1
|11
|8
|3
|16
|8
|Solihull Moors
|9
|5
|1
|3
|11
|13
|-2
|16
|9
|Salford
|9
|4
|3
|2
|14
|10
|4
|15
|10
|Boreham Wood
|9
|4
|3
|2
|8
|8
|0
|15
|11
|Ebbsfleet
|9
|4
|2
|3
|11
|8
|3
|14
|12
|Gateshead
|9
|4
|2
|3
|12
|10
|2
|14
|13
|Barnet
|9
|4
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|14
|14
|Maidenhead United
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|14
|-1
|11
|15
|Barrow
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|12
|-1
|11
|16
|Bromley
|9
|2
|4
|3
|13
|11
|2
|10
|17
|Chesterfield
|9
|3
|0
|6
|9
|10
|-1
|9
|18
|Havant & Waterlooville
|9
|2
|3
|4
|12
|19
|-7
|9
|19
|Eastleigh
|9
|3
|0
|6
|7
|15
|-8
|9
|20
|Maidstone United
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|7
|21
|Aldershot
|9
|2
|1
|6
|6
|15
|-9
|7
|22
|Dag & Red
|9
|1
|2
|6
|8
|13
|-5
|5
|23
|Dover
|9
|1
|2
|6
|10
|20
|-10
|5
|24
|Braintree
|9
|0
|3
|6
|6
|14
|-8
|3