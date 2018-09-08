National League
Harrogate15:00Havant & Waterlooville
Venue: CNG Stadium

Harrogate Town v Havant & Waterlooville

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Harrogate95401981119
2Leyton Orient9540156919
3Wrexham9531134918
4Halifax9522136717
5Fylde9441136716
6Hartlepool9441118316
7Sutton United9441118316
8Solihull Moors95131113-216
9Salford94321410415
10Boreham Wood943288015
11Ebbsfleet9423118314
12Gateshead94231210214
13Barnet9423810-214
14Maidenhead United93241314-111
15Barrow93241112-111
16Bromley92431311210
17Chesterfield9306910-19
18Havant & Waterlooville92341219-79
19Eastleigh9306715-89
20Maidstone United9216814-67
21Aldershot9216615-97
22Dag & Red9126813-55
23Dover91261020-105
24Braintree9036614-83
View full National League table

Top Stories