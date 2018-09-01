Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Morelos, West Brom, Tavernier, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dynamo Kiev, who bid £7m, and Bordeaux, who tabled on offer of £5m, failed in deadline-day approaches to sign striker Alfredo Morelos from Rangers. (Daily Express)

Rangers rejected a transfer deadline-day offer from West Bromwich Albion to sign left-back James Tavernier on loan with the promise of a £2.5m permanent transfer in January. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has made moves to extend the contracts of left-back James Tavernier and striker Alfredo Morelos. (The Herald, print edition)

Celtic sold Moussa Dembele to Lyon for £18m, plus a potential £2.5m in add-ons, after manager Brendan Rodgers had been forced to remove the striker from the first-team squad's training session at Lennoxtown because the Frenchman's attitude was deemed to be unacceptable. (The Times, print edition)

Celtic told Eboue Kouassi he was free to find another club before the window closed on Friday, the midfielder having made only 19 appearances since signing for £3m from Russian club Krasnodar in January 2017. (Daily Record)

Celtic lost out, along with Porto, Benfica and Fenerbahce, as they attempted to sign Douglas Luiz from Manchester City, with the 20-year-old midfielder returning for a second loan spell at Girona. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen rejected a £6m offer for Scott McKenna from Aston Villa, who wanted the 21-year-old on loan until a January purchase, because they believe the Scotland centre-half can be sold for double that in the next transfer window. (Daily Record, print edition)

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld has joined Farense in Portugal's second tier on loan despite Aberdeen having made an enquiry for the former Scotland Under-21 international. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Danny Swanson is poised to return to St Johnstone after the 31-year-old was released by Hibernian. (Scottish Sun)

David Hopkin, who left Livingston after leading them to promotion to the Scottish Premiership, is poised to return to management with Greenock Morton after Ray McKinnon left for Championship rivals Falkirk. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright expects Murray Davidson to be sidelined for around six weeks after the midfielder underwent surgery on an injured ankle. (The National, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he and Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers swapped texts about Friday's Europa League draw and ahead of Sunday's Glasgow derby between their sides. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers once bought a house off of Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard when the pair were at Liverpool. (Evening Times)

Brendan Rodgers has indicated that new signings Filip Benkovic, the centre-half signed on loan from Leicester City, and Youssouf Mulumbu, the former Kilmarnock midfielder, are unlikely to make their Celtic debuts in Sunday's derby against Rangers. (The National)

Ayr United are "deeply disappointed" after being allocated fewer than 1,000 tickets for their Scottish League Cup quarter-final against Rangers at Ibrox and say they had raised the matter with the Scottish Professional Football League to no avail. (The Herald)

Rangers shareholders have approved a £12.6m fund-raising share issue, with 84% voting in favour at a general meeting. (The Herald)

TENNIS GOSSIP

Judy Murray is confident that her son, Andy, is on the right track to return toward the top of the game, saying she was "blown away" by his performance in losing to Fernando Verdasco at the US Open and adding that "rust comes off if you polish it". (The Herald)