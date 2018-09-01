Danny Swanson: St Johnstone sign midfielder for third time after Hibs exit

Danny Swanson (right) only made three substitute appearances for Hibs this season

Danny Swanson returns to St Johnstone on a two-year deal after the midfielder left Hibernian.

Saints' Scottish Premiership rivals announced on Friday that the 31-year-old's contract had been cancelled by mutual consent.

He now begins a third spell with the Perth club.

Swanson joined Hibs from Saints in summer 2017 but has only made eight starts, and 16 appearances from the bench, for the Edinburgh outfit.

He has only made three substitute appearances this season, the last being in a 1-1 draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on 12 August.

Swanson, who began his career with Berwick Rangers, first joined St Johnstone on loan from Coventry City in February 2015 following spells with Dundee United and Peterborough United.

He switched from Coventry to Hearts on a permanent deal later that year but moved on to Saints five months later.

Swanson becomes St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright's second midfield signing in as many days after Ross Callachan arrived from Hearts.

It follows an injury to Murray Davidson, who has been ruled out of action for about six weeks following an ankle injury that required surgery.