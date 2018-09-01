Ryan Lowe: Bury boss given stadium ban after anti-doping misconduct
Bury boss Ryan Lowe has been given a two-game stadium ban and fined £1,500 after admitting a Football Association anti-doping misconduct charge.
It relates to an out-of-competition visit by testing officials in February, when he used "abusive, insulting and improper" language and/or behaviour.
Ex-striker Lowe, 39, will miss Bury's matches against Morecambe and Rochdale.
"The only mitigation I can offer is that I am a young manager who is going to make mistakes," he said.
"I would like to apologise for my actions on this occasion because they do not reflect either the person I am nor my respect for the vital work that anti-doping officials do in football."
Lowe has been in charge of the Shakers since January and was in a caretaker player-manager role at the time of the incident.
He was confirmed as manager in May on a two-year contract.