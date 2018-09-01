Liverpool win despite Alisson error

Liverpool maintained their 100% start to the season by beating Leicester despite a comical mistake from Alisson.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side after 10 minutes before Roberto Firmino doubled their lead on the brink of half-time.

Rachid Ghezzal halved the deficit on 63 minutes after Kelechi Iheanacho robbed Reds keeper Alisson in his area.

Victory means Liverpool have won their first four league games of the campaign for the first time since 1990-91.