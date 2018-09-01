BBC Sport - Everton 1-1 Huddersfield: Toffees didn't create enough chances - Marco Silva

Everton didn't create enough - Silva

Everton boss Marco Silva is disappointed after a frustrating afternoon where his side "didn't create enough chances" in their 1-1 draw against Huddersfield at Goodison Park.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 1-1 Huddersfield

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Saturday 1 September from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top Stories