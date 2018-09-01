Fifa grants Cameroon's interim football federation an extension

The Normalisation Committee running Cameroon's football body Fecafoot has been extended by Fifa for a second time

Fifa has granted Cameroon's five-man Normalisation Committee a three-month extension to continue managing the country's football federation (Fecafoot).

Fifa says this second extension will enable Cameroon's caretaker body to hold elections and manage Fecafoot's affairs before 16 December 2018 when the mandate expires.

Set up in September 2017, it has been tasked with drafting new statutes for Fecafoot to hold free and fair elections.

However, elections can only happen if Cameroon's sports laws - written in 2011 - are modified.

A new sports charter was brought into law in July 2018, but the election of a new executive committee has still not taken place.

Fifa stated that it was allowing the normalisation committee to stay on after Cameroon sports minister Bidoung Mkpatt wrote to them on 28 August 2018, establishing that elections could not be organised at Fecafoot because "it coincided with the holding of presidential elections in the country".

Mkpatt added that the decision not to convene elections in August was to avoid "predictable interferences that could have marred both (presidential and fecafoot) elections".

The caretaker committee is expected to forward a road map of activities to Fifa for validation before voting will take place.

Following the extension, Normalisation Committee member Kevin Njomo told BBC Sport the decision is in the best interests of Cameroon's football fraternity.

"Three months is enough time for us to complete our job. Six months ago we had finished reviewing the statutes but elections weren't held because of an audit.

"After the first prolongation, we had set dates with the adoption of texts and elections to take place from 23 June - 31 August 2018 but Fifa asked us not to proceed until the sports laws were adopted."

"Fifa have our road map so if they decide to give us three months it's because they know we can complete our mission. In the last 6 months we've met Fifa's benchmark. Unfortunately elections just couldn't be held under such conditions," Njomo concluded.