Papiss Cisse leaves China as Africans move on deadline day

Senegal's Papiss Cisse spent five seasons at Newcastle before moving to China with Shandong Luneng

Veteran Senegalese striker Papiss Cisse has become the latest African to leave China for a return to European football.

The 33-year-old, who spent five seasons with Newcastle United and scored 44 goals in 131 appearances, has joined Turkish side Alanyaspor on a two-year deal from Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shandong Luneng.

"Very pleased and grateful to be starting the next chapter of my career with Alanyaspor," the forward said on Twitter.

Ghana international striker Richmond Boakye, 25, also quits CSL's Jiangsu Suning after six months, for a return to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade on a two-and-a-half year deal.

"My sincerest gratitude goes to Jiangsu Suning FC for giving me opportunity to be part of the club's glowing history." Tweeted Boakye, who is expected to boost the club's Uefa Champions League campaign.

Cisse's compatriot Diafra Sakho, 28, has also made a Turkish move, joining top side Bursaspor on a season-long loan from French club Rennes.

Sakho, who played a bit-part role for Senegal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, only joined Rennes from English club West Ham in January.

Another African moving to Turkey is 23-year-old Algerian striker Yassine Benzia.

The former France youth international who switched allegiance to the Desert Foxes in February 2016, has joined Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce on a season-long loan from French side Lille, with an option to buy.

Elsewhere, Ligue 1 club Caen have signed Tunisia's World Cup midfielder Seifeddine Khaoui on loan until the end of the season from French giants Marseille.

Khaoui, 23, only played once in Russia, in the Carthage Eagles' 5-2 loss to Belgium.

In Belgium, KAS Eupen have snapped up Gambia international Sulayman Marreh and Senegal's Mamadou Fall on loan until end of the season.

Fall, 26, joins from rivals Royal Charleroi in his quest for regular first-team football.

Marreh, 22, moves to Belgium from English premier league side Watford and is eager to learn under Eupen manager Claude Makelele, a former Real Madrid, Chelsea and France midfielder.

"This season I have a great opportunity to learn a lot from Claude Makelele because he was a great midfielder," he told BBC Sport

Marreh's compatriot Bubacarr Sanneh has also switched to Belgium as he joins 34-time Belgian champions Anderlecht in a four-year deal from Danish champions Midtjylland.

Centre-back Sanneh, 23, only joined Midtjylland in January and scored thrice in 22 appearances, helping them to the league title.

"Delighted to complete the move to Anderlecht and I want to thank the owner Marc Coucke for his efforts in bringing me," Sanneh said on Twitter.

In another notable move, Portuguese giants Porto allowed Nigerian midfielder Mikel Agu, 25, to join Primeira Liga rivals Vitória Setúbal on loan.

Experienced Cameroon international midfielder Aurélien Chedjou, 33, has left Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir for rivals Bursaspor on loan.

Scottish Premier League side Dundee United have signed Algeria defender Rachid Bouhenna on a two-year deal.

The French-born centre-half, 27, most recently played for MC Alger in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 and in the Caf Champions League.

Monaco part company with unsettled African duo

French side Monaco have have terminated the contracts of unsettled Nigeria defender Elderson Echiejile and Ivorian striker Lacina Traore,28, by mutual consent.

Echiejile, 30, joined from Portugal's Braga in 2014 and made 54 appearances scoring twice.

Traore scored 11 goals in 35 games after joining from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in January 2014. The duo had loan stints across European clubs.