Venue: Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium

Women's Champions League: SFK 2000 Sarajevo v Chelsea Women

Emma Hayes
Emma Hayes' Chelsea won a domestic double last term and reached the last four in Europe

Chelsea begin their Women's Champions League campaign with Wednesday's first-leg trip to Bosnia & Herzegovina-based side SFK 2000 Sarajevo (15:00 BST).

The English title winners reached their first European semi-final last season.

This term, they were seeded for the draw for the round-of-32 knockout and will face Sarajevo for the first time.

Chelsea's Women's Super League rivals Manchester City will start their European bid with a tougher-looking trip to Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

