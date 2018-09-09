First Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Liverpool Women 0.
Arsenal Women v Liverpool Women
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 20Bloodworth
- 16Quinn
- 19Wälti
- 7van de Donk
- 10Little
- 8Nobbs
- 15McCabe
- 17Evans
- 11Miedema
- 23Mead
Substitutes
- 1van Veenendaal
- 3Mitchell
- 12Samuelsson
- 24Kuyken
Liverpool Women
- 1Preuss
- 44Murray
- 6Bradley
- 12Little
- 2Matthews
- 3Robe
- 5Fahey
- 8Coombs
- 10Murray
- 7Clarke
- 17Charles
Substitutes
- 9Sweetman-Kirk
- 11Daniels
- 18Kitching
- 19Rodgers
- 20Babajide
- 21Kearns
- 24Linnett
- Referee:
- Jason Richardson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 4, Liverpool Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Leandra Little.
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 3, Liverpool Women 0. Kim Little (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.
Christie Murray (Liverpool Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Attempt missed. Louise Quinn (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Bradley.
Attempt blocked. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Satara Murray.
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Louise Quinn.
Attempt blocked. Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Sophie Bradley.
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Laura Coombs (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Liverpool Women 0. Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niamh Fahey (Liverpool Women).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Niamh Charles (Liverpool Women).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christie Murray (Liverpool Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
