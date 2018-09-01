NI League Cup third round draw: Holders Dungannon Swifts away to Warrenpoint

Dungannon needed extra time to get through against Limavady United in the second round

Holders Dungannon Swifts have been drawn away to Warrenpoint Town in the third round of the Northern Ireland League Cup.

Linfield host Institute and Coleraine will travel to Glentoran in the round's two other all-Premiership ties.

Championship side Dergview, who beat Glenavon in the second round, are at home to Ards.

The ties will be played on Tuesday 9 October, apart from those involving the Blues and the Glens.

The Belfast Big Two are in Irish Premiership action on 8 October, so their matches against Stute and the Bannsiders have been provisionally scheduled for 30 October.

The tie between H&W Welders and Portstewart will be re-played in its entirety on Wednesday, 12 September (kick-off 19:45 BST).

Tuesday night's original match at Tillysburn was abandoned in extra-time with the score at 1-1 due to a serious knee injured suffered by Welders defender Dan McMurray.

The winner of that match will be at home to last season's beaten finalists Ballymena United.