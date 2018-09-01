Delay in match Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Nîmes v Paris Saint Germain
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Nîmes
- 30Bernardoni
- 29Alakouch
- 23Briancon
- 5Landre
- 15Paquiez
- 2DialloBooked at 3mins
- 11Savanier
- 18Valls
- 22Thioub
- 25Guillaume
- 20Ripart
Substitutes
- 1Valette
- 9Depres
- 14Bobichon
- 17Vlachodimos
- 19Bozok
- 26Miguel
- 27Lybohy
PSG
- 16Areola
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 36N'Soki
- 5Marquinhos
- 25Rabiot
- 7MbappéBooked at 18mins
- 10Neymar
- 11Di María
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 4Kehrer
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 33Bernede
- 34Dagba
- 35Diaby
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes).
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes).
Attempt missed. Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Téji Savanier with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Baptiste Guillaume (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Téji Savanier (Nîmes).
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Briancon.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Téji Savanier (Nîmes).
Attempt saved. Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gaetan Paquiez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Baptiste Guillaume (Nîmes).
Booking
Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes) is shown the yellow card.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.