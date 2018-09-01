French Ligue 1
Nîmes0PSG0

Nîmes v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Nîmes

  • 30Bernardoni
  • 29Alakouch
  • 23Briancon
  • 5Landre
  • 15Paquiez
  • 2DialloBooked at 3mins
  • 11Savanier
  • 18Valls
  • 22Thioub
  • 25Guillaume
  • 20Ripart

Substitutes

  • 1Valette
  • 9Depres
  • 14Bobichon
  • 17Vlachodimos
  • 19Bozok
  • 26Miguel
  • 27Lybohy

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 36N'Soki
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7MbappéBooked at 18mins
  • 10Neymar
  • 11Di María
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 4Kehrer
  • 23Draxler
  • 24Nkunku
  • 33Bernede
  • 34Dagba
  • 35Diaby
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamNîmesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Delay in match Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes).

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sofiane Alakouch (Nîmes).

Attempt missed. Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Téji Savanier with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Baptiste Guillaume (Nîmes) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Téji Savanier (Nîmes).

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Téji Savanier (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Anthony Briancon.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Téji Savanier (Nîmes).

Attempt saved. Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gaetan Paquiez.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Renaud Ripart (Nîmes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Baptiste Guillaume (Nîmes).

Booking

Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes) is shown the yellow card.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moustapha Diallo (Nîmes).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 1st September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG431092710
2Dijon33008179
3Lille32106157
4Nîmes42117527
5Lyon42024226
6Reims320134-16
7Toulouse320135-26
8Saint-Étienne31203215
9Marseille31117524
10Monaco31114314
11Montpellier31113304
12Strasbourg31113304
13Rennes311145-14
14Nice411226-44
15Amiens31025503
16Bordeaux310235-23
17Caen302125-32
18Nantes301226-41
19Angers300348-40
20Guingamp300328-60
