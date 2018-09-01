Irish Premiership: Linfield and Glenavon held to home draws

Linfield were held to a 0-0 draw by Ards

Leaders Linfield and second-placed Glenavon were held to draws at home in the Irish Premiership on Saturday.

David Healy's unbeaten Blues failed to score for the first time this season as Ards earned a point at Windsor Park.

Glenavon were trailing to a Robbie McDaid header but sealed a 1-1 draw thanks to a Stephen Murray penalty.

Bottom club Warrenpoint were hammered 6-1 at home by Ballymena who leap four places to third in the table while Newry City beat 10-man Cliftonville.

Last season's Championship winners Institute drew 0-0 with Dungannon Swifts at Brandywell Stadium.

Relive the drama from Saturday's matches in the Irish Premiership.

Linfield remain at the top of the table, one point ahead of Glenavon and Ballymena United.

Champions Crusaders are home to last season's runners-up Coleraine on Monday night.

Robbie McDaid scored against his former club Glenavon to give Glentoran the lead at Mourneview Park

Linfield drew for the second match running as Ards secured a deserved draw in Belfast.

Striker Andrew Waterworth's late effort from just a few yards out struck the crossbar while Ards skipper Kyle Cherry headed over from a great far-post position.

"We were unlucky with a late penalty shout, but it wasn't awarded of course," said Ards manager Colin Nixon referring to an incident when Mark Kelly went down under a challenge in the Blues' area.

"The team were excellent and a point was the least they deserved."

Glentoran's fine record away to Glenavon looked set to continue when McDaid headed them into a 59th-minute lead from Ross Redman's corner.

Cliftonville’s Jay Donnelly gets to the ball first in the match at Newry

But Murray equalised from the spot after Andrew Mitchell had been brought down by defender Willie Garrett's push.

Newry sit eighth in the table after securing their second win of the campaign.

John Boyle's far-post header in the 52nd minute was enough to beat Cliftonville who had defender Jamie Harney sent off for a last-man challenge on Stefan Lavery just outside the area.

"It is a big win for us, although we should have scored more and killed the game off," said Newry manager Darren Mullen.

Ballymena were 4-0 up at the break away to Warrenpoint thanks to goals by Jonny Addis, James Knowles (penalty), Steven McCullough and Reece Glendinning.

Cathair Friel and Ryan Mayse added to the United tally after the break while Alan O'Sullivan got Town's sole reply.

Warrenpoint remain bottom and are still seeking their first point.

Dungannon picked up their second point of the league season by drawing 0-0 with Institute at Brandywell Stadium.

Danske Bank Premiership Glenavon 1-1 Glentoran Institute 0-0 Dungannon Swifts Linfield 0-0 Ards Newry City 1-0 Cliftonville Warrenpoint Town 1-6 Ballymena United